CLINTON — It’s not often that a top 10 matchup in 3A girls basketball ends in a blowout.
On Friday that’s exactly what happened, as a 13-2 run to open the game allowed the No. 6 Vikings to blow out the No. 10 Red Devils, 55-36.
Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said the key for the Vikings was to limit Clinton’s front court duo of Tinique Austin and Payton Price-walker. The senior duo combined for just 16 points, with Austin mustering 10 points in the loss.
“We had to make sure we were stiff on defense,” Rollinson said. “We had to be aggressive and prevent them from getting the ball in the inside. (Austin) is a pretty good post player and (Price-walker) is also a good post player, but hurt us more from the outside.”
Clinton’s inability to get its post players in rhythm coupled with Emerald’s onus on rebounding, allowed the Vikings to get out in transition.
As a result, Kendahl Spearman once again led the team in scoring, finishing with a game-high 16 points. Along with Spearman, Amari Goodman was able to stretch the defense with her perimeter shooting, tallying eight points in win.
“We try to make sure she is on the same side as Hailey (Chiles), that way we can pull some of the double teams off of her,” Rollinson said. “She knocks them down at a high rate and having a shooter like that allows us to spread the floor. It also allows (Spearman) an opportunity to break down her defender.”
The more favorable matchups for Chiles allowed her to get comfortable on the block. She finished with 13 points while finding her way to the glass on both ends of the floor.
With the win, Emerald secures the top spot in the region and will look to maintain its undefeated record in region play.
“I’m just hoping we can keep it going and stay healthy,” Rollinson said.
