It took less than two minutes for the Emerald girls basketball team to take a seven-point lead against Ninety Six. That lead quickly ballooned into 16 points by the end of the quarter, leading to a 54-16 win.
“The effort was great, the attitude was great and they played as a team,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “The younger girls got in and they actually played hard. We had a little bit of energy off the bench. That was big to see.”
The win is the Vikings’ second this year and second against a Lakelands team.
Just as it did Wednesday, Emerald built its commanding lead through its defense. It allowed just seven points in the first half, five of which came from the free-throw line. The Vikings used a combination of their 2-2-1 full-court press and man-to-man to force turnovers that turned into shots in the paint.
“The pressure was tough,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “We never set up an offense and ran it until they went to the 2-3 zone. We never got our offense going or our transition offense going. I tried to encourage them at half time because we’ve been working on our transition offense since the first day of practice. We didn’t do that well, and a lot of that is their defense.”
When they slowed the game down, the Vikings turned to Hailey Chiles in the paint.
Chiles finished with 19 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
For the majority of the game, the Wildcats, who played their second game in as many days, struggled to combat the Vikings size inside, as Chiles was constantly altering shots, and to protect passing lanes, as the Viking guards constantly tipped passes away from the intended target.
“There weren’t a whole lot of positives coming from this game. Emerald is very good,” Duckett said. “They completely pushed us out of everything that we tried to do. There were a few things that I did like that we did. We were really patient pushing the ball up court against their full-court press.”
The Wildcats cracked double digits for the game with roughly four minutes left in the third quarter.
For Emerald, Kendahl Spearman finished with 19 points, while Amari Goodman finished with 12 points.
Gracie Lollis led Ninety Six in scoring with five points.