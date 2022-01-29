When Amari Goodman crossed her defender and drilled the shot, the game was already over. Goodman’s mid-range jumper extended the Emerald girls basketball team’s lead to 13, but it got head coach Merv Rollinson out of his chair.
Rollinson, who was relatively stoic throughout the course of the game, stood up and pumped his fist in celebration once the shot hit nothing but net.
Goodman was one of three seniors the Vikings honored after dispatching Chapman 72-35.
“This has been a great senior class, one of the best we’ve had,” Rollinson said. “These girls love each other and they play hard together. Their leadership has been paramount to our success so far. It’s a great group of kids. I love them.”
Emerald started its senior night quickly, scoring seven points in the first 53 seconds of the game. The lead quickly expanded to 13 by the end of the first quarter thanks to the show Goodman put on.
The senior did most of her damage in the first quarter, draining a pair of 3s and a couple of long 2s to the tune of 12 of the 24 Viking points.
“Amari was dialed in tonight,” Rollinson said. “With her being able to knock down 3s, that helped us get ahead. They were triple teaming Hailey (Chiles) tonight, so outside shooting is really what got us going tonight.”
Goodman finished with 16 points to lead the trio of seniors, while Asia Frazier added eight points.
Emerald dominated defensively for nearly the entire game, but had to deal with a couple of stretches where Chapman kept pace with the Vikings. Most of the damage came at the end of the first and second half of the fourth quarters.
“We weren’t rotating in our man defense like we needed to,” Rollinson said. “(Clara Gramling) was their big shooter, so we had to make sure we had to find her. We couldn’t help in our man defense because we had to single her up... With her shooting, they’re a dangerous team.”
Kendahl Spearman led all scorers with 23 points, while Chiles also broke into double figures, scoring 14.
