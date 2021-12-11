NINETY SIX — For the first time all season, the Emerald girls basketball team was struggling in the first half of a game.
Instead of starting the game quickly and going up big after the first eight minutes, as it has done all season, Emerald found itself up just two when the horn sounded.
However, instead of panicking, the Vikings turned up the tempo, scoring at least 18 points in the remaining three quarters, to finish with a 67-25 win at Ninety Six.
“The first half, our energy was still not where it needed to be,” coach Merv Rollinson said. “I thought we were a little over tentative. The more the game went on, the more we relaxed. We went half-court main, which allowed us to see our man and follow our man.
“If they broke the press, we would lose containment or lose our man. We needed that struggle. It created urgency.”
One of the two reasons the Vikings struggled off the tip was the absence of senior guard Amari Goodman. Goodman, who is the team’s third leading scorer, was absent from the game due to a minor surgical procedure. With her out of the game, the Vikings 2-2-1 full-court press wasn’t as effective.
“Without her, Valasha Byrd had to start. All we had to do was make sure she covered the middle girl in our press,” Rollinson said. “There were a few times that she bailed a little too early instead of waiting. I knew (Ninety Six coach Anarie) Duckett was going to make an adjustment to it (the press). Amari would have brought more experience in the press.”
The other reason was the Wildcats’ focus on center Hailey Chiles.
“In the first half, they executed exactly what our game plan was, which was try to contain (Chiles),” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “We doubled down on her in the 2-3 defense and we tried to keep her from turning to her left.”
Chiles finished with just four points in the first quarter thanks to the swarming defense of the Wildcats.
But the Vikings showed why they are one of the top 3A teams in the state. Down a starter and with Chiles being swarmed, Kendahl Spearman stepped up, scoring 32 points. Of those 32 points, 19 were scored in the second half.
Aubrie Middleton finished with a team-high 12 points for Ninety Six.