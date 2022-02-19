Merv Rollinson frequently preaches to his team, "Basketball is a game of runs."
The mantra came to fruition on Saturday, as a five-point Lower Richland run with less than 1 1/2 minutes remaining in fourth quarter, thwarted an Emerald comeback. The run secured a 52-43 victory for the Diamond Hornets as they advance to the third round of the 3A playoffs.
"They made their run and we didn't," Rollinson said. "They made a lot of good adjustments, took advantage of some mismatches and they made it count. That's basically how this game went down. They made really good adjustments at the right time that we couldn't answer for."
Rollinson said that Lower Richland ran "multiple defenses" that confused and frustrated Emerald offensively. From doubling Hailey Chiles in the high post to denying Kendahl Spearman the ball on the inbound pass, the Diamond Hornets forced the Vikings to go away from their two top scorers.
Although both Spearman and Chiles scored 17 and 15 points respectively, the rest of the team scored a combined nine points in the loss.
"I think that's just them being a really good defensive team. (They were) really quick and really well coached. … I don't think we shot the ball well either. (It wasn't) our normal shooting night and I think that also contributed to their aggressiveness on defense."
The defense turned into a quick offense for the Diamond Hornets as they raced up the court for fast-break layups. Anala Wilson led the team in scoring, tallying 17 points in the win. Along with Wilson, Shawnteanna Tillman and Tyra Floyd also finished in double-digits, scoring 14 and 10 respectively.
"I think they were better than any of those three 5A teams because, they have four or five girls that could handle the ball and hit really good shots," Rollinson said "That's going to be a hard team to beat in 3A just because they have so many pieces."
