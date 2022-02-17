After nearly being off a week waiting for the start of the playoffs, the Emerald girls basketball team started a little bit slow offensively. Instead of scoring in bunches in transition, the Vikings played most of the first quarter in the half-court set, where they relied on their jump shooting to score. The shots fell consistently in the first quarter, as the Vikings built a 15-point lead that grew into an 81-24 win against Berea in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
"I honestly thought we started a little slow, a little sluggish at first," coach Merv Rollinson said. "Maybe that's because we're out of the regular season and we're trying to get our footing back because we haven't played in a minute. Other than that. I thought we played okay."
Though it had built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, Emerald started slow offensively. Its defense, which has specialized in creating turnovers for quick-transition layups, wasn't forcing Berea mistakes.
In the half-court set, the Vikings normally get the ball into the paint, where Hailey Chiles and Kendahl Spearman feast, as the pair combines for roughly 40 points per game. On Thursday, they went outside in, relying on Amari Goodman's shooting ability and second- or even third-chance opportunities to score early on.
"That point guard is extremely quick, so she was able to beat our press just through her speed," Rollinson said. "Hailey is battling a little bit of an injury, so she's trying to get herself together also. We couldn't really do our inside-out (offense)."
Goodman scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter for the Vikings, while Asia Frazier added five points in the quarter.
Once the game got into the second quarter, the Vikings started rolling, as Spearman and Chiles got into a bit of a rhythm, scoring 11 of the team's 18 points in the quarter. Chiles finished with 15 points for the game.
Coming into the game, Spearman needed 18 points to eclipse 1,000 points as a Viking. With 3:40 left in the game, she did just that, scoring her 17th and 18th points on a tough layup through contact. She converted the accompanying free throw to finish with 19 points on the night, leaving the floor with just more than 3:40 left in the game to a standing ovation.
"She's a very special player. She's a streaky scorer when she's going," Rollinson said. "She's hard to stop. We've been looking forward to her scoring this 1,000th point for a couple weeks now. She's been working. She averages 22 (points) a game, so it was just a matter of time. It was just a matter of her just shooting it. She kept passing at the end. She could have easily had made the basket, but that's the type of player that she is ... Just her thinking about her teammates ahead of herself, that was huge. I'm looking forward to her scoring 1,500 now."
The Vikings will host No. 3 Lower Richland in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday.