MCCORMICK — In its preseason, the Emerald girls basketball team played three teams that were ranked in the top-10 of their respective classifications to prepare them for a tough season.
On Tuesday, the Vikings showed the work they put in, starting their season with a 59-19 win at McCormick.
“It’s tremendous. I’m happy for our girls,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “We had a chance to work on a lot of stuff and try some things that we were experimenting with. We know that it is going to get tougher as the season goes along, so starting with a win is a good way to go.
“A lot of those girls are really inexperienced, so being able to get them in the game, it’s going to hep them out and us out a lot in the long run.”
After scoring the first basket of the game, Emerald lined up in its full-court 2-2-1 zone defense. The pressure wrecked havoc on McCormick, who struggled to get the ball up the floor.
The pressure caused turnovers, which the Vikings quickly turned into points.
Because of the pressure, McCormick failed to get the ball past half court for roughly the first two minutes of the game. It took the Chiefs about four more minutes to consistently break the press, which put them in an eight-point deficit early.
Once McCormick figured it out, Emerald changed defenses, moving to a 1-3-1 full-court press. The defensive switch led to more turnovers and quick scoring as Emerald’s lead grew from eight to 18 in the final two minutes of the first quarter.
“That’s huge because it put the game in our favor,” Rollinson said. “I’m not sure they were ready for that pressure this early in the season, but it got us going. It set the tone.”
Emerald dominated the first half because of its defense, allowing just six points the entire first half.
Offensively, the Vikings relied on juniors Kendahl Spearman and Hailey Chiles. Spearman scored mostly in fast breaks after forcing several turnovers. Chiles controlled the paint, using her size and skill to put up high-percentage shots.
“We were trying to force the ball into Hailey, trying to get her some work on the low block,” Rollinson said. “I knew she would draw double teams. Kendahl being able to handle that man pressure one-on-one and get into the lane and dish, that is something that we want her to do. She was able to do it that.”
Spearman finished with 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and seven steals, while Chiles finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.