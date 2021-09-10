SENECA — For the third consecutive week, Emerald football ran into a team that can put points on the board. While the Vikings held their own at times, a lack of consistent execution led to the Vikings’ 54-22 loss to Seneca on Friday, extending their losing streak to three.
“They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect them to do,” coach Tad Dubose said. “Hats off to coach Crain and his guys. The biggest thing that changed was we just didn’t play well, and that is my fault. I’m the head football coach at Emerald High School, and I have failed my young people here this week. I have failed my administration. We’ll go back to work on Monday and see if we can’t get better, because this one is on me. I haven’t done a good job of being their head football coach. We didn’t execute well throughout the game. In about every facet of the game, I felt like we fell apart. I have to do a better job.”
The Vikings led the game off with a three-and-out on defense and scored in just four plays, capped off by an Ean Ryans 18-yard touchdown run. The Vikings sideline was loud, but the noise slowly started to fade, as the Wildcats scored the game’s next 17 points.
With 8:50 left in the first half, Emerald trailed by just a field goal when the brakes fell off.
“We had the punt fiasco, where the punter dropped the ball and they get him. They scored in two plays and we fumbled again after that,” Dubose said. “It just snowballed.”
Even though Emerald fought to make the game close, scoring two more touchdowns in the first half, it trailed by nine at the half.
In the second half, the Vikings couldn’t put a long drive together, as they finished with three turnovers in the second half, all of which led to a Seneca touchdown.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We made some adjustments at halftime, I’m not sure they were good adjustments but they were adjustments,” Dubose said. “The thing that is so frustrating to me is our offense when they execute, people have a hard time stopping us. So many times offensively, we shoot ourselves in the foot with a block in the back, hold or a fumble. We get behind the sticks, and I have to do a better job of teaching them the game. This one is on me. I apologize to the Greenwood community and Emerald High School for how we played tonight.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 8 14 0 0 — 22
Seneca 17 21 13 3 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
E — Ean Ryans 14 run (Dawson Sieburg run)
S — Adrian Lewis 1 run (Corbin Shirley kick)
S — Terrique Webb 23 pass from Jaxon Burnette
S — Shirley 41 kick
SECOND QUARTER
E— Jaylen Foster 56 run (kick fail)
S — Devon Lewis 35 pass from Burnette (Shirley kick)
S — Cade Eavenson 1 fumble recovery
E— AJ Anderson 7 run (Foster run)
S — Eavenson 3 run (Shirley kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Zavean Poole 10 pass from Burnette (kick fail)
S — Matthew Crane 3 pass from Burnette (Shirley kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Shirley 22 kick
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: AJ Anderson 24-157, Ean Ryans 6-81, Jaylen Foster 9-87, Edrekus Tolen 6-7, Jaiden Turner 1-6
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 0-.6.
Records: Emerald 1-3, Seneca 3-1.
Next game: Emerald hosts Broome on Sept. 17