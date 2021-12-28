With roughly three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, the Emerald boys basketball team was in a fight with Dixie. But the one-point lead ballooned to nine by the end of the quarter, leading to a 64-38 win for the Vikings.
“We finally started running the floor and started playing a little better,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “That was our advantage (playing up tempo) and we have to do a better job of using our advantages. We’ve talked about that all year.
“I don’t know if that was a 4 p.m. game thing or... we had a break between (the Panther Holiday Classic) so our legs should be rested enough to play better than that. We have to fix some of that stuff.”
For most the first quarter, Emerald struggled to use its size and speed advantage against the Hornets, playing slower than Scruggs wanted. That changed when senior Nate Parks checked into the game.
Parks, who has been the Vikings leading scorer for most of the season, dropped in a pair of 3-point shots, which gave space to Ean Ryans. With the offense flowing between Parks and Ryans, who contributed seven points in the opening quarter, Emerald quickly turned up the pace, pushing the ball off rebounds and forced turnovers on defense.
“He’s one of our leaders in football and he’s one of our leaders in basketball,” Scruggs said of Ryans. “He does a good job of being coachable. We told him that if he hung in there he would get back in the groove of it. He knows what he can and can’t do basketball wise.”
The nine-point lead grew to 14 by halftime as the Vikings started to take control of the paint, led by junior KJ Morton and senior Osric Irvin, who combined for 10 of the 15 Vikings points in the second quarter.
Parks and Morton finished with 14 points for the Vikings, while Irvin finished with 10 points. Jared Ledbetter finished with a team-high nine points for Dixie.
The Vikings will take on Belton-Honea Path on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Dixie will play Ninety Six at 2 p.m. in the second round of the FCA Lakelands Holiday Tournament.