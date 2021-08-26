Greenwood and Emerald high schools might be just more than 4 miles away from each another, but according to head coaches Chris Liner and Tad Dubose, there is no rivalry between the schools.
Rather it’s a chance for both teams to get better prior to their region schedules.
“A lot of these guys are friends and I think that makes it a little more interesting,” Liner said. “They do a lot of stuff together on the side and a lot of them have trained together, so that’s kind of cool that they all know each other. The biggest thing for us is it’s another opportunity for us to get better.”
Liner said one of the team’s goals is to “chase greatness” and with the playoff emphasis resting solely on the region games, the non-region matchup for both team’s comes as a way to improve early in the season.
During the Eagles’ first game of the season, Greenwood’s mantra meant it also had to whether some adversity posed by Hillcrest. Up 21 points with seven minutes left to go in the game, the Eagles looked poised to close out the game. However, a fumble inside the red zone, gave the Rams life as they went on to score on their next two possessions.
Liner said it was losing players because of cramps that sparked the Hillcrest comeback.
“I heard somebody yell from the stands, ‘quit being so vanilla’ well what they didn’t understand is the kids we had in only knew like one play,” Liner said. “I’ve said this numerous times over the last few months, we’re talented, but we’re not very deep. We’ve had to play some kids both ways and anytime you’re in the August to September heat and humidity, you’re gonna have cramps.”
With the ability to have a full week of practice, Greenwood will look for a better second-half performance from its offense and better job tackling from its defense who will have to try slowing down Emerald’s talent on offense.
“They’ve got a lot of speed in the backfield,” Liner said. “Their freshman fullback, I watched him play a couple games last year. It was true and you could tell he’s going to be a chance to be special when he ran, and he’s still young but he’s a good football player. Then, there is Ean Ryans, and he can really fly. He just put his foot in the ground and took off several times in the scrimmage. They certainly present a challenge for us.”
Emerald, with its backfield of juniors Ryans and Jaylen Foster, senior Edrekus Tolen, as well as freshman AJ Anderson, ran rampant over Ninety Six in its first game. Ryans, who was selected as the I-J Player of the Week, finished with 88 yards on four carries and two touchdowns.
“Ean does a great job,” Dubose said. “I think Edrekus Tolen has done a good job for us at quaterback and we’ve got a freshman fullback that’s stepped up and basically taken a position on our offense. That has allowed us to move Jaylen Foster back to the wing which just makes our offense just a little bit more explosive.”
Dubose said the only thing that stopped Greenwood last week was “cramps” and said that the big key for Emerald is to try and stop Eagles quarterback Daylan Rappley.
“He makes them go,” Dubose said. “They are running the option, and their team speed looks exceptional. Their offensive line comes off the football and knocks people (back). They play football, the way it’s supposed to be played and they are very physical. Hopefully, we can get out there and try to match their physicality.”
Though Dubose is focused on trying to win another game, he recognizes how special the game is to the team and to the community.
“We get to go on the football field and compete, and it is something special for the community. These kids have grown up together, played rec ball together and some of them played in middle school together. That makes it special,” Dubose said.