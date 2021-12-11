NINETY SIX — At the end of the first quarter, the Emerald boys basketball team led Ninety Six by four. Instead of controlling the paint, as it did a week ago, Emerald spread the floor, scoring 12 of its 18 points from behind the arc.
That changed as the game went on, as the Vikings used their size and physicality in the paint as their main weapon, leading to a 73-49 win.
“Early in the game, we were getting the ball where we needed to, but they would come in and swipe the ball away. It was just us being weak with the basketball,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We had opportunities but we squandered them because we were kicking it out of bounds.”
While the Vikings did make three first quarter 3-point shots, they were settling at times, forcing shots instead of taking advantage of their size and athleticism inside. After the initial barrage, the Vikings started to slash inside, scoring 10 of their 16 second-quarter points in the paint.
“We got into halftime and I reminded them of our advantage in this game,” Scruggs said. “They got back to that advantage that we started with. We just had to stop making stupid mistakes.”
That advantage continued in the second half, as Emerald went to the free-throw line 25 times in the second half alone. Overall, three Vikings finished in double figures as Nate Parks finished with 21 points, KJ Morton finished with 12 points and Bradlee Jones finished with 11.
When the two teams matched up a week ago, Ninety Six spread the floor and knocked down a slew of 3-point shots. On Friday, Emerald guarded the perimeter better, as it floated between three different defenses.
“Last week, we tried to press them earlier. This week, we played a little bit better man at times,” Scruggs said. “I still think we let Evan (Adams), Payne (Davis) and Nate (Hill) to get to the basket a little too much, but they’re good players. We just tried to collapse a little bit more and play more 1-3-1 like we did on Wednesday night. We tried to mix it up.”
Davis finished with 13 points, while Adams finished with 12 points for the Wildcats.