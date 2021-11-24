DUE WEST — With less than a minute left in the game, Palmetto was threatening to make a comeback against Emerald in the final game of the Dixie High School Boys Preseason Invitational.
The Mustangs trailed by seven points when the ball swung around the key to Emerald’s Nate Parks. Parks caught the ball and fired from beyond the arc, hitting nothing but net.
Parks 3-point shot iced the game for the Vikings, who won 42-32 on Tuesday.
“Nate did a wonderful job,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “I told him ‘you have to have some guts to take that shot,’ because if it hadn’t gone in, it wouldn’t have been a good locker room. He’s had some highs and lows the last couple of years, but I’m just glad to see him be successful.”
“It’s important (to pick up a big win early in the year),” Scruggs said. “We have a lot of kids, like Caleb Benson, who played jayvee last year. We found a rhythm with him defensively and he does a good job. We had some kids that played some big minutes coming off the bench. I didn’t get as many in tonight as I wanted to, but I’m really proud of our young kids.”
Parks finished with nine points, hitting a trio of 3-point shots. Pharrell Long led the Vikings in scoring with 16, while Osric Irvin finished with 10.
For the most part, the Vikings relentless pursuit on the offensive glass and solid defense were the difference makers in the game. Defensively, the Vikings limited Palmetto to less than 10 points in three of the four quarters, forcing several turnovers that led to quick transition points.
Irvin and sophomore Don Travis Jackson were the difference makers on the inside. Both were tenacious on the glass, keeping numerous possessions alive. Though they didn’t have the height advantage, Irvin and Jackson were able to outmuscle the Mustangs under the basket.
“With those two, I see the weight room. Me, coach (Tad) Dubose really pride ourselves in the weight room in the fall and summer,” Scruggs said. “Those two kids put in the work and it paid off in this game. I’m really proud of those kids. They work hard. They don’t have the most athletic ability, as far as jumping really high, but they play so hard.”
The Vikings are now 2-0 on the season after winning the invitational. Emerald’s next game will be on the road Dec. 1 as the Vikings take on McCormick.