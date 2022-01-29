Handling adversity has been a lesson Emerald boys basketball coach John-Mark Scruggs has been trying to teach his team all season, and the Vikings dealt with adversity early against Chapman.
In the first seven minutes, the Vikings picked up seven fouls, which sent three of their starters to the bench for a portion of the quarter, while turnovers were slowing the Vikings’ offense.
But after Scruggs called a couple of timeouts to cool himself and his team down, and a halftime adjustment, the Vikings rolled, picking up a 59-45 win on senior night.
“I got a little carried away myself. I called a timeout and told them ‘Look, that’s on me. You’re acting like I am right now. I wasn’t being a good example. You just go play basketball,’” Scruggs said. “They handled adversity early really well. I felt good going into halftime.”
Scruggs’ halftime message was simple — learn from the adversity and play hard.
“I told them that I was sick and tired of us coming out in the third quarter playing down,” Scruggs said. “We talked about it all week long. We had a tough week early. I told them ‘God gives adversity to people who really need it. You are young men that need adversity to learn from it.’ They’ve had a great attitude all day long. They played hard last night but they played harder tonight.”
The message worked, as Emerald scored the first eight points of the third quarter and kept Chapman scoreless the first seven minutes of the quarter.
Though the lead dwindled down to two with six minutes left in the game, Emerald held on, thanks to a 17-6 run that was sparked by Pharrell Long and Nate Parks midway through the fourth quarter. Long scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, while Parks drilled two of his four 3s in the quarter.
“We hit more 3s and were smarter with the basketball,” Scruggs said. “I was just excited for them and for the three seniors to go out and get a win here at home.”
