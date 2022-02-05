CLINTON — With less than 1:43 left in the game, Emerald had a chance.
The Vikings had trailed Clinton the entire game, but when Nate Parks drilled a contested 3 to give Emerald a two-point lead, its only lead of the game, quieting the Clinton crowd and igniting Emerald’s section.
For the final 95 seconds of play, Emerald and Clinton traded leads, which never got higher than two points, until the end of the game, when the Red Devils made just enough plays to down the Vikings 56-52.
“We talked how we had to get it done on the defensive end and just see what happens, which is what we did,” Scruggs said. “We started to pick the pace up. We got a couple loose balls and some turnovers. The game started going rim to rim. In a game situation like that, we were behind, but we did a pretty good job of taking a lead. If we make some free throws, it wouldn’t be a ball game.”
For the entire game, Emerald’s offense was stagnant, scoring just 30 points in the first three quarters. The offense wasn’t flowing, passes weren’t crisp and the ball was sticking around the top of the key. That changed once the Vikings started to push the ball in transition.
Led by Bradlee Jones and KJ Morton, the Vikings exploded for 22 points in the quarter, as the pair combined for 15 of the 22 points.
Jones finished with 11 points for the Vikings, while Morton scored 14, all of which were scored in the second half. Parks also cracked double digits, scoring 11 points.
The biggest difference in the game was at the charity stripe. The Vikings, who have struggled for most of the season from the line, made just five of their 16 attempts from the line. Clinton 11 made of their 20 attempts.
“It’s been that way all year. It’s a level of commitment that we have committed to in the gym,” Scruggs said. “We got out to a decent start from the free-throw line, but it just kind of pilled up. It really wasn’t bad towards the end. We missed one when we were up two, and that would have helped. ... It’s just something that they have to grow into.”
Emerald now falls to 3-4 in region play and will take on Broome on Monday. Clinton improves to 4-4 in region play.
