One week ago, the Emerald boys basketball team struggled to do the simple things against McCormick on the road. The team wasn’t running its plays well, catching the ball or maintaining its pace of play, allowing the Chiefs to run wild in a 20-point defeat.
On Wednesday, the Vikings just made plays. They got back to playing the way coach John-Mark Scruggs has been trying to get them to play, which led them to a 54-43 win.
“Last night was a character check for us a little bit. I challenged them before the game,” Scruggs said. “We didn’t have a possession last night where we ran our offense. We had no possessions last night where all five people touched the basketball. We played much better defense (on Wednesday). They just bought in. When they buy in, they’re a pretty good basketball team. I’m really proud of them.”
For the Vikings, Wednesday’s game was the second game in as many days, as they lost by 19 points to Greenwood on Tuesday night. This is the second time this season the Vikings have played two games in two days, as they began the season with the Dixie Preseason Invitational.
Though McCormick led for most of the first quarter thanks to a couple of 3-point shots, Emerald dictated the pace from the start of the game. The Vikings recovered if they turned the ball over and moved the ball with their motion offense.
By the end of the opening quarter, the game was 10-9 Emerald. With only 3:26 left in the first half, the teams had combined for four points in the second quarter.
“We just weren’t mentally focused,” McCormick coach Rico Salliewhite said. “His kids were tougher than my kids tonight. They wanted it badly tonight. They deserved to win. We didn’t play hard and we didn’t play tough. If we want to win tough road games, we have to be mentally focused. That’s a direct reflection on me.”
Once the pace of play sped up, Emerald’s Bradlee Jones and Keenan Marshall took off. Marshall, who was in foul trouble in the first half, finished with 12 points in the second half, 10 of which came in the third quarter, while Jones finished with six in the quarter.
Both Vikings made plays that resulted in Scruggs throwing his hands up and laughing during the game.
With time ticking down in the third quarter and trailing by three, Marshall stepped back from his defender and banked in a 3-point shot to tie the game. Jones flew in making a big block in the fourth quarter and made a layup while being dragged to the ground by a Chief defender.
“Bradlee has decided the last couple of days he wants to play basketball,” Scruggs said. “He played really well last night. He did really well. Keenan is growing up. Him playing football and having to play on an island all year, his competitive edge has gotten better because of that. We need them to continue to get better this season.”
Emerald limited McCormick to just five points in the fourth quarter, pulling away late.