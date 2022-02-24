On April 28, Mack Hite was officially named Emerald’s next athletic director and baseball coach.
Since officially taking over in June, Hite and the Vikings baseball team have been training for opening day, putting a frustrating 2021 season behind them and transitioning into the Hite era.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the guys first and foremost, trying to spend a lot of time with them since June,” Hite said. “Getting to know them and seeing how they work has been exciting. Just really trying to get to know them and their strengths and weaknesses early in the season.
“We’re excited about this tournament opportunity to get out here and watch them play. Their work ethic has been great, and I think they’re a team that is going to be very coachable and work hard this season.”
Of the 14 players on the Vikings roster, 11 are upperclassmen.
The two leaders on the Vikings are Cole Ison and Chris Smith, both of which have played on varsity for the past couple of years.
“Cole Ison is a returner that has played a lot of baseball at Emerald. He’ll be shortstop, catcher or pitcher. He plays a little bit of everything for us,” Hite said. “(Smith) has played the middle and done a lot of things for the program. Those two guys have played a lot of baseball... Those two guys will be anchors for us.”
Hite’s offensive scheme focuses on putting the ball in play, laying down bunts and swiping bases.
Throughout its preseason, Emerald has faced Greenwood, North Augusta and Abbeville. While the scrimmages have had mixed results, the biggest area the Vikings need to improve on as they get into their regular season is putting the ball in play, so their offense can get rolling.
“They showed us a lot of things that we need to work on,” Hite said. “We just are taking step-by-step, one pitch at a time and one practice at a time to hone in on everything … Ultimately, we have to hone in our approach. We’re trying to hone in our two-strike approach and put more balls in play. We’re going to be a team that is very active and trying to force the issue to put pressure on the other team.”
Along with Ison on the mound, freshman Will Howard, juniors Eli Bearden, Maddox Moore and Calvin Henderson will be go-to arms for the Vikings this season.
“We have a lot of pitchers and a lot of guys that will go out and throw strikes,” Hite said. “That’s something that we’ve done very well in the scrimmages. We haven’t walked a bunch of guys or hit a bunch of guys, so to see them get out there and compete has been great. We just have to play better behind them.”
Emerald starts its season today against Ninety Six in the first round of the Emerald City Classic.