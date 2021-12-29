It wasn’t pretty at times, but Emerald is heading to the championship of the FCA Lakelands Holiday Tournament after defeating Belton-Honea Path 55-43 on Tuesday.
“That’s big for us. It’ll be the second championship game that we’ve played in,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We know that we are going to play a good team at the end of the day, no matter what. We had a challenge in front of us tonight, and we’re going to have a challenge in front of us tomorrow. I’m proud of them because they had some bad moments and got through them. We’re working on consistency.”
The difference in the game was the Vikings’ bench.
After struggling to score the first three minutes, Scruggs turned to Nate Parks and Pharrell Long, both of whom have started this season. With the change in personnel, the Vikings hit their stride as soon as Parks hit the first of his five 3-point shots. Parks and Long combined for nine of Emerald’s 15 first-quarter points.
“We had a lineup in there early in the game that wasn’t very offensive. Once we got our offensive guys in there, it seemed to start clicking,” Scruggs said. “Maybe it’s the coach’s fault for not starting that group, but I wanted to start the game off playing pretty good defense.”
With Long and Parks in the game, the Vikings started to push the tempo and get into their offense quicker than the first few minutes of play. With Emerald clicking offensively, it jumped out to a 31-13 lead at the half.
But just as they did on Monday, the Bears didn’t quit and came out of halftime on fire.
On Monday, Belton-Honea Path turned a double-digit halftime deficit into a two-point win. Facing a similar situation on Tuesday, B-HP started to carve away in the third quarter. A combination of Emerald missing shots in the paint and the Bears taking over the paint cut the deficit to just six by the end of the third quarter. Of the 19 B-HP points in the quarter, 16 were scored in the paint or from the free-throw line.
“We’re working really hard and getting everything that we want. We had one possession where we got four rebounds. Three of them were point-blank shots that we missed,” Scruggs said. “I think sometimes we just think too much. We have to have that mentality to finish ... We just went cold in the third quarter.”
Osric Irvin was the lone Viking to make multiple shots in the quarter, scoring five of the seven Vikings points. Overall, the senior scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, scoring nearly half of Emerald’s second-half point total. Parks finished with 17 points, while Long finished with nine. KJ Morton added 11 points.