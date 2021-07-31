Emerald High School senior Zykia Chappelle signed to join the Voorhees College softball program on Friday.
The outfielder, who played catcher during her final year with the Vikings, was named to the All-Lakelands team as she tallied a .400 batting average, one homerun, 12 RBIs and a .514 on-base percentage.
“You couldn’t be a prouder coach,” former Emerald softball coach Chasity Davis said. “Just the work that she put in and just the changes that she had to make to her game, stepping in and having to catch. She stepped up to the plate and handled the job, you couldn’t ask a better player or a person to step in and do that.”
Davis said that Chappelle was “willing” to throw herself into whatever position on the field necessary for the team to win. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling Chappelle’s junior season, she played catcher for the first time in 2021.
“It was challenging,” Chappelle said. “I used to get tired a lot because I was the only one who could catch. It was challenging but, I did it.”
Davis said that Chappelle’s persistence with not only the position but with talking to schools has prepared her to excel at the next level.
“She’s that quiet superstar,” Davis said. “She’s not going to be the loudest on the team and she’s not going to be the most seen, but she is going to be that person going all out for a flyball. She’s going to hit that possible home run or hit that possible triple if you let her. I’m going to remember her as someone who could get the job done.”