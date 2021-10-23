Just as it did against Chapman, Emerald held its own in the first quarter, but a few mistakes cost the Vikings in the latter part of the first quarter and into the second.
The mistakes allowed the Red Devils to take a 27-point lead into the half that grew to a 47-0 drumming on Friday night.
“The kids showed a lot of guts,” coach Tad Dubose said. “I’m super proud of our kids and the way they battled. Clinton has a good football team ... Coach (Corey) Fountain and those guys do a wonderful job with their team. They’ve very well disciplined and very well coached. It was a good high school football game, but we just ran out of bullets.”
On its second drive, Emerald lined up to punt from its own 45-yard line. The Vikings had moved the ball effectively but stalled out at midfield. As the Vikings tried to get the punt away, a host of Clinton defenders sprung through the blockers, blocking the punt.
Clinton took over at Emerald’s 36-yard line and scored on a 35-yard pass on fourth down.
On their ensuing drive, the Vikings were forced to punt again, this time, the ball sailed over Harris Miller’s head down to the Emerald 10-yard line. Clinton punched in its second touchdown moments later.
An Emerald fumble led to Clinton’s third touchdown in roughly four minutes of game time.
“When you play good football teams and you make mistakes, they make you pay. They made us pay tonight,” Dubose said.
With only two running backs dressed out for the game, Emerald changed its offense, moving to shotgun only. The Vikings even brought out the empty-gate formation, where the center, quarterback and running back are aliened like normal but the rest of the line and a couple of tight ends were lined up to one side of the field.
“We came into this game with two running backs dressed out. We really couldn’t run the flex,” Dubose said. “We knew that they were an even front team, so we decided in our Sunday meetings that we would go in a two tight-end set. ... It gives you bubbles to run at.”
In his final game at Frank Hill Stadium, quarterback Edrekus Tolen finished with his best game of the season. The senior finished with 131 total yards (50 rushing and 81 passing). He provided a spark in the offense that was missing several key players.
“I can’t love him enough. Tonight, he played his butt off,” Dubose said.
With the loss, Emerald is down to its final game of the season for a playoff berth. The winner of the Oct. 29 matchup will advance into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
“We have a one-week season now,” Dubose said. “We’ll come out Monday ready to roll with a chance to get into the playoffs, which could be huge as we try to build our program. I’m just excited and hoping that some people can get healed up. Maybe we’ll get Jaylen Foster back, he’ll help us.”
GAME SUMMARY
Clinton 7 20 13 7 — 47
Emerald 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
C — Zechariah Johnston 35 pass from Davis Wilson (Keegan Fortman kick)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Jykorie Gary 10 run (Pass fail)
C — Bryson James 39 run (Fortman kick)
C — Kadon Crawford 23 pass from Wilson (Fortman kick)
THIRD QUARTER
C — James 4 run (Fortman kick)
C — Gary 20 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — JT McGowan 75 run (Fortman kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Edrekus Tolen 20-50, AJ Anderson 10-41, Jaiden Turner 4-4.
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 9-13-1-81.
Receiving — E: AJ Anderson 4-23, Ryan Anderson 2-26, Bryson Coleman 1-8, Nathan Parks 1-23, Jaiden Turner 1-1.
Records: Clinton 8-1 (3-1), Emerald 2-7 (1-3).
Next game: Emerald travels to Union County on Friday, Oct. 29.