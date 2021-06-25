Lindsey Lee has always been a competitor.
No matter if it’s soccer, volleyball, basketball or something as seemingly insignificant as a board game, Lee wants to win at everything.
Lee’s drive to win led her to being named the IJ’s girls soccer Player of the Year as she pocketed nine goals and added six assists while leading Cambridge Academy back to SCISA girls soccer state final.
“I think it’s awesome,” Lee said. “But I think that having a good attitude and hustling (goes a long way to) winning the award, you don’t have to be an amazing athlete. It’s more about how much work you put in, rather than your talent.”
Lee displayed her mantra in all three sports she participated in by being named team MVP in volleyball, basketball and soccer. However, what’s more impressive is how Lee managed to maintain peak performance in all three sports.
The senior said during the beginning of soccer season, her daily routine became go to school, go straight to basketball practice, then right to the soccer field, before ending her day on the volleyball court for her club volleyball team.
It would be understandable and almost expected that Lee would show a little bit of fatigue, but Cambridge head coach Robert Rooney said that never happened.
“In five years of coaching her, she has never once cheated me in a game or practice,” Rooney said. I never remember asking her ‘hey, what’s going on or why are you loathing?’ She’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got and being named MVP in all three sports is pretty rare.”
Rooney said that she was always on time and rarely missed a practice. The only time he can remember her having to miss was after she sprained her left ankle which aggravated her Accessory Navicular Syndrome (ANS) in that same foot.
ANS is an extra bone on the inside part of the foot and in Lee’s case after spraining her ankle, it would rub up against the Navicular bone while walking or running.
During her sophomore year, the girl nicknamed “Ghost” by Rooney for her ability to appear like she is gliding across the field because she is running so fast, became “Crabby” after having to miss practice for a few weeks.
“I did not like missing practice,” Lee admitted. “I don’t like missing out on things. I still came to practice and watched, but it’s different when you can’t be out there playing.”
Ever since then, Rooney said that when she would walk past him in the hall and he noticed that she might be limping, Lee would assure him that she was fine and that she could play on it.
“(I know) she was thinking that I might pull her out of practice and if I pulled her out of practice, there’s a chance that I don’t let her play,” Rooney said. “You don’t want a kid out there that’s hurt, but you want more kids like that. The ‘hey, I know I’m hurt, but I want to be out there on that field. (When I talk about Lee) that’ll always stick with me.”