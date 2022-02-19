It’s ingrained in Abbeville’s DNA.
The boys basketball team, who captured its second region championship in three seasons, has dazzled fans with its sheer athleticism. From dashing into passing lanes for steals to finishing off fast breaks with thunderous dunks, the Panthers captured the No. 1-seed, poised for another deep run into the playoffs.
And at the center of that athleticism and defensive prowess are two upperclassmen: Javario Tinch and Jeremiah Lomax.
“With those two guys on the floor, they make my job a whole lot easier,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. “(Lomax) is the glue to our team. He plays good defense, contributes on offense, he (runs) our offensive and out-of-bounds plays. ... (Tinch) is a great contributor that had to grow up a little bit on the defensive end. He’s a team player all the way and has continued to play tremendously on defense.”
The duo, a staple for Abbeville on the football field, brought their defensive back instincts to the court. As a result, Tinch and Lomax lead the Panthers in multiple offensive and defensive categories.
Tinch’s size and speed are weapons on both ends of the floor. The junior leads the Panthers in points per game (16.5) and rebounds per game (8.4). Belcher said his work in the weight room during the football season allows Tinch to be able to defend players, such as Christ Church’s 6-foot-10 star Jordan Butler, and still be able to contribute offensively.
“How I see things on the field I kind of bring it over to the court,” Tinch said. “... I like playing against guys like (Butler). I like showing them that they really aren’t all that. On the court, I don’t care how big he is. I’m still going to play my hardest.”
For Lomax, it’s all vision and his leadership. His ability to see everything on the floor allows the senior to not only call the offense and defense, but also direct his teammates to their correct assignments. His perception fuels his anticipation as the senior reads the play and reacts, picking up a bevy of steals along the way.
It harkens back to his role as a cornerback, making sure players were clear on what they needed to do pre-snap, and put himself in the best spot to break on the ball for an interception.
“I just try to play the next pass,” Lomax said. “It’s a lot of fun to play (like this), especially when we get a lot of fast breaks. I’m throwing lobs to (Tinch) and he throws it down and the crowd goes wild. It’s fun.”
Football also serves as the team’s primary motivator. Rather than just settling for a region championship, Abbeville, led by Lomax and Tinch, is on a revenge tour.
“The loss that we (had) in football took us from just wanting to win region, to winning region and state,” Lomax said. “We’re trying to take the loss that we had in football and build on it in basketball.”