Spencer Wieters knew he needed to step up his offseason training in order to make it as a collegiate cross country runner.
So he ran, and ran, and ran, tallying around 1,000 miles by the end of the summer.
The Dixie senior racked up so many miles that he could hypothetically run to Texas. However when it came to deciding where he wanted to go to college, Wieters opted to go 41 miles away.
On Wednesday, Wieters signed with Presbyterian College.
"I knew I wanted to run in college so I had to step it up training wise," Weiters said. "I went above and beyond in terms of mileage, I was running miles that I had never seen before and I was pushing my body to the limit. …In the end, I was happy that I went above and beyond with mileage training, dieting and making myself the best athlete I could be to get to college."
The grueling offseason payed off for the senior as he finished third at the 1A state championship clocking in at 18:32. The state championship was the conclusion of a three-week span where Wieters finished in the top-10 of every meet he competed in.
For Dixie cross country coach Brian Gamble, Weiters' signing was the culmination of a four-year transformation.
"You truly have to look at a picture of him in the ninth-grade until now," Gamble said. "It was a total metamorphosis and it was such a joy to see him put the work in and the commitment he made, to get him to where he is today."
