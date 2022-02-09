Senior Gillian Hughes signed to play softball at USC Salkehatchie on Wednesday. Bottom from left are Kelly Hughes, Gillian Hughes and Greg Hughes. Top from left are Ben Snipes, Samantha Ferguson and Chris Bensel.
After a season where she batted higher than .300 and became a formidable No. 2 in the Dixie pitching rotation, senior Gillian Hughes solidified the next step in her career, signing with USC Salkehatchie on Wednesday.
USC Salkehatchie is a junior college program in Allendale that have helped more than 20 players to various college teams across the southeast, including Lander, South Carolina State University and Charleston Southern University.
"I never saw myself going to a JUCO, but when the opportunity came up and I thought more about it, I am very excited to be able to go play college softball," Hughes said. "I also get to decide after two years if I want to keep going or if I want to have a more normal college life."
Hughes cited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for her recruiting class to get offers. Hughes said that the transfer portal is a big recruiting tool for many Division I and Division II college teams.
"A lot of Division I and Division II schools really like JUCO transfer players because they have a year or two of college experience," Hughes said. "It just gives me a better opportunity to play wherever (I) want to go."
Unlike most signings, Hughes will have the opportunity to finish out her final year with Hornets. It's something that Dixie softball coach Samantha Ferguson said she is excited for, citing that she is going to need Hughes to be a leader this season.
"I'm going to need her to be my go-to pitcher," Ferguson said. "I'm super excited for (her) … to have (her) already committed has got to take a lot off of her plate. It's not often that we have two players sign during the school year, so for two of them to sign on the same day, I'm just so proud."
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.