Dixie senior and reigning I-J Player of the Year, Weslyn Bensel signed her national letter of intent with Columbia International University on Wednesday. Front row, from left, are Weslyn Bensel and Chris Bensel. Back row: Samantha Ferguson, Ben Snipes, Gary Stone and Chris Crocker.
From taking batting practice inside the once chicken farm now softball training facility, to smashing homeruns at Dixie High School softball field, Weslyn Bensel has had her sights set on being a college softball player.
On Wednesday, the senior and reigning I-J Player of the Year made that dream a reality, signing her national letter of intent with Columbia International University.
“It’s super exciting to sign in front of all of my friends and coaches,” Bensel said. “It’s just a different (experience) from going and signing (at CIU) then here.”
Bensel dominated in her junior season, leading the Hornets in multiple offensive categories such as: batting average (.550), home runs (8), triples (5), doubles (17), RBIs (41) and runs (50).
The shortstop credited her father, Chris, for instilling the work ethic that has propelled her to the college level.
“The work has paid off,” Bensel said. “My dad has always instilled it in me and it has really paid off.”
Dixie softball coach Samantha Ferguson said she has always noticed Bensel’s work ethic since she was a little girl, watching her future coach play for the Hornets.
“She’s going to work harder than anybody,” Ferguson said. “She’s always had that fire and she knew that she was going to play college softball. No matter what that may have looked like, she was going to do it.”
