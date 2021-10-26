The Dixie volleyball team fell in four sets at Wagener-Salley on Monday in the second round of the 1A playoffs.
The Hornets won the first set of the match 28-26, but fell in the final three sets.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFGreenwood girls golf 14th
after first day of state tournamentAfter the first day of the 4A South Carolina High School League State Tournament, the Greenwood girls’ golf team is sitting at 14th of 15 teams after shooting a 401.
The Eagles are paced by senior Clair Lewis, who shot a team-best 76 and is in sixth place. Kathryn Taylor finished with the second best round on the team, shooting a 105.
Whitt, Allen take part
in 3A state tournament Emerald sent two golfers to the 3A state tournament at the Hackler Golf Course in Seneca.
Caroline Whitt finished her round with a 77, which ties her for 10th place. Randi Allen is tied for 36th after shooting an 87.