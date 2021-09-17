DUE WEST — Dixie’s Josh Miller blocked a potential game-winning field goal from McCormick as the Hornets held on to beat the Chiefs 10-8 in an important region game.
The Hornets improve to 4-1 overall, while the Chiefs fall to 0-2.
After both teams failed to score in the first quarter, the Hornets got on the board first in the second quarter when Hunter Satterfield rushed for a 10-yard touchdown. Andrew Nickles made the PAT, giving Dixie a 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs did not wait long before responding. The Chiefs used a six-play drive to score on an Omarion Key rushing touchdown. Amis Parker converted the two-point conversion, and the Chiefs took an 8-7 lead into halftime.
The only scoring the second half came when Nickles kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter.
The Chiefs gave the Hornets one last scare late in the fourth quarter. With 45 seconds left, the Chiefs called a timeout. They were on the 1-yard line on fourth down. The Chiefs opted to go with a field goal attempt, which was blocked.
Dixie coach Vic Lollis said his team cut down on its mistakes.
“Both teams fought hard,” Lollis said. “You can tell they hadn’t played in a couple of weeks. The kids played with their hearts and left it all on the field. “