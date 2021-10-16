Dixie coach Vic Lollis knew his team would start out slow. Once they got going, the Hornets were hard to stop Friday, taking down Calhoun Falls 62-14.
“We started off slow, but then everything started clicking,” Lollis said. “We didn’t have many penalties, which I was pleased with. We recovered two fumbles. (Calhoun Falls) is explosive. They can score at any time with some long passes, but we pretty much controlled the offensive and defensive lines.”
Josh Miller finished with more than 200 total yards, more than 180 of which came on the ground. He finished with two total touchdowns, one on the ground and one that came on a 23-yard pass play.
With the win, Dixie moves to 3-0 in 1A Region 1. The Hornets host No. 1 Southside Christian on Friday for a chance at the region championship.
“We started out very sluggish, and everything started to pickup after that,” Lollis said. “Overall, we played a pretty good game. Next week, it’ll be a showdown for the region championship. At least it’ll be at our place. The kids will get up for it. I told them next week is the big one for the region championship. We’ll leave it up to that and see how they respond.”