After a scoreless first quarter, Dixie needed an offensive spark. That spark came came early in the second quarter when the Green Hornets defense forced a turnover deep in Ware Shoals territory.
Dixie quickly capitalized on the turnover when Hunter Satterfield charged his way ahead for a two-yard touchdown run, leading to a 16-0 Dixie win.
“We played better at times, but we’re still leaving a lot out there,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We’re making some mistakes, a lot of alignment problems, and I would hate to see how many penalties we had. There are things that can be corrected. We’ll get better.”
The Green Hornets controlled the line of scrimmage on offense, rushing for 260 yards. Satterfield was usually the offensive catalyst, as he ran for 176 yards on 22 carries.
Dixie took a two-possession lead late in the second quarter, when Levi McCalister ripped the ball out of a Ware Shoals ball carrier’s hands and went untouched for a 22-yard touchdown.
“Our defense, they never stop,” Lollis said. “That was pretty good. We played good defense today. They’re usually pretty stout.”
While Ware Shoals was shut out, the Fighting Hornets were able to move the ball better in Week 2, moving the ball down field with some success in the air and on the ground. They just couldn’t finish drives as a penalty or a turnover would cut the drive short.
“The main thing is we got Dalton [Boyter] back. We were kind of put behind the eight ball [last week] because our quarterback only knew three plays,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “This week, Dalton came back and we hit a long play early, with Miles Nelson. What we need to do is get down there and capitalize. We didn’t and we turned the ball over. ... We played well defensively, but we can not turn the ball over. That’s our problem right now.”
With 11:48 left in the game, play stopped after Boyter was pulled down awkwardly, landing hard on his upper back-neck area.
He was carted off the field, but Johnston said the freshman was awake and able to move.
“We’ll find out more and I’ll get with the doctors and stay in touch with his family. From what we understand, it is not anything tragic or major,” Johnston said. “We’ll keep praying and see what we get.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ware Shoals 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dixie 0 14 2 0 — 16
SECOND QUARTER
D — Hunter Satterfield 2 run (Andrew Nickles kick)
D — Levi McCalister 22 fumble return
THIRD QUARTER
D – WS safety
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — D: Hunter Satterfield 22-176, Austin Scarboro 15-70, Marshall Dunn 2-3, Davis Smalley 4-(-4) Tae Donald 4-13, Koda Clay 1-2
Passing — D: Dunn 2-4-29
Receiving — D: Smalley 1-2, Satterfield 1-21
Records: Ware Shoals 1-2, Dixie 2-1
Next game: Ware Shoals hosts Carolina Academy on Sept. 24, while Dixie travels to West-Oak on Sept. 10.