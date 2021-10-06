After back-to-back weeks of receiving votes, Dixie broke into the top 10 in the Class 1A rankings, as the fourth Lakelands team ranked heading into Week 7.
The Hornets, which were ranked No. 10 in 1A, defeated their crosstown rival, Ware Shoals, last week, moving to 5-1 on the season. After winning the past four games, Dixie on Friday will face Southside Christian, the unanimous No. 1-ranked team for the past seven weeks.
Abbeville, Saluda and Greenwood all stayed put as the Panthers and the Tigers picked up wins last week.
The Eagles had their game canceled because of COVID-19.
The No. 1 Panthers and the No. 6 Tigers continue with their region schedules as Abbeville travels to Liberty, while Saluda travels to Newberry.
As for Greenwood, it will play in its first region game of the season against Eastside.