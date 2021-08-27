After narrowly avoiding a loss at Greenwood Christian in its first game of the season, Dixie fell on the road to Crescent, 19-7.
“We played a lot better tonight,” coach Vic Lollis said. “We just have to be able to get outside and work on our stuff so we can add some more. They scored their last touchdown with 40 seconds left in the game. We still threw an interception, but we intercepted and returned one.
“It was a hard-fought contest. We just have to keep playing, keep getting better and do what we do.”
The Green Hornets once again struggled to find offensive consistency on Friday, failing to put up points in their first loss of the season. The lone Dixie score of the night was a Josh Miller interception that he returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
Lollis said his defensive front played better in week two than it did against Greenwood Christian.
Dixie hosts Ware Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.