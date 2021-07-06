Track and field didn’t initially seem in store for Clara Angel. Her first love was soccer, and that’s all she planned on playing for Dixie.
It wasn’t until she saw her brother, Ethan Angel, compete for the Hornets in a meet that made her change her mind. Ethan, a junior at Dixie, has had a strong run of success during his time with the team.
A little motivation from her brother inspired Clara to become a two-sport athlete this past spring.
“At my brother’s track meets, I always thought it looked fun and I might want to do it,” Clara said. “I never really grew up doing track. We didn’t have any track teams growing up, but we always had the chance to play soccer as little kids. I came into high school knowing I wanted to do soccer and play for the high school team.
“I had a conversation with my parents and told them I wanted to do soccer and track. It was a lot to juggle both, but track just immediately made me love it. It was amazing, and I realized after the first couple meets this was what I wanted to do.”
The eighth-grader burst onto the scene in her first season, capturing a state championship individually in the 1600-meter run and as the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay team.
Angel also finished second in the 800-meter run.
“I didn’t go into it with super low expectations, but I definitely didn’t go into it expecting to come out as one of the top runners in the state,” Angel said. “I’m proud of the progress I made during the season and that gave me a lot of confidence.”
Angel is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in girls track. She helped Dixie’s girls team finish fifth at the Class 1A state championship.
Dixie track coach Joel Boyd said Angel’s focus as an eighth-grader impressed him the most about her season. Angel only ran cross country in the fall the past two seasons for Dixie, but had to adjust to balancing soccer and track in the spring.
“She worked very, very hard this semester, and she’s very coachable,” Boyd said. “She came to me and wanted to develop a training plan for success to balance both sports. She always wants to get better and she thrives in that racing environment. The opportunity to get out there and compete on the track is very motivating for her.”
During the season, Angel said she would oftentimes have to practice track on her own and play catch-up because of soccer practice.
After Dixie’s girls soccer team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, that allowed Angel to keep her focus on track.
But that doesn’t mean she’ll be giving up soccer anytime soon.
“It was a lot to handle at the same time, but I definitely wouldn’t have changed anything,” Angel said. “By the end of the season, I had questioned whether soccer was still my top priority over track. I wouldn’t do another season of soccer without doing track, but my future might be in track.”
Boyd said he’s eager to see how Angel continues to develop as a runner and thinks she only scratched the surface this past season.
“Every single race, she is very intent on learning from it and improving,” Boyd said. “That kind of approach as an eighth-grader is what led to her success at a young age. I look forward to seeing what she can do in the future. I think the sky is the limit for Clara Angel.”