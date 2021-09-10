Dixie left the locker room at halftime trailing West Oak by six points. Like they had for most of the year, the Hornets were struggling to get their offense going, but found their stride during the second half, outscoring West Oak by 30 points, which led to a 40-16 win.
“We started blocking,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “The second half was the best half of football that we’ve played all season. We started clicking. The backs were hitting holes, the line was making the correct blocks. We forced some turnovers and had a safety on them. It was a pretty good game.”
Junior Hunter Satterfield led the Hornets in rushing, finishing with 120 yards and a touchdown. Tae Donald finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Josh Miller reached the end zone off a kickoff return.
With the win, Dixie moves to 3-1 on the season.
“It’s a big boost to our team morale to get a win like that, especially after being down 9-3,” Lollis said. “It wasn’t pretty at all in the first half, but they matured, came together and played as a unit in the second half.”