Greenwood Christian and Dixie opened the season in a tight matchup that the Green Hornets ended up on the winning side of, topping the Hawks 27-26.
The Hornets scored on the opening play with a 45-yard run.
Greenwood Christian took the ensuing kickoff to the Hornets’ 10-yard line, where Cale Mack scored from 10 yards out, making it 7-6 Dixie.
Late in the second quarter, Dixie’s Hunter Satterfield scored a touchdown to give the Hornets a 14-6 lead.
Greenwood Christian tried to score late before the half, but a pass attempt was intercepted by Austin Scarboro and returned for a touchdown, as Dixie went up 20-6.
The Hawks began to mount a 14-point comeback with a touchdown pass from Ryan Shirley to Grant Chandler, and, after two fourth-down conversions, Robert Woodard barreled into the end zone.
Satterfield then had a 5-yard goal-line run to put Dixie in front with 4:47 left in the game.
Greenwood Christian kept its hopes alive with a fourth-down conversion with 58 seconds to go. The Hawks scored on a pass from Ryan Shirley to Chandler, making it 27-26. But Greenwood Christian failed on the two-point conversion try.
Greenwood Christian recovered the onside kick, but Josh Miller's interception ended the game.
“A win is a win,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “We have some things to clean up and look forward to going out this week and getting better and getting ready for next week.”