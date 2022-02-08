At times the notion of "the third time's the charm" is actually unlucky.
After hauling in three offensive rebounds in a span of 30 seconds, Greenwood followed it up with three missed putbacks with more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
A series of missed opportunities was the theme in the Eagles loss to Greenville on Tuesday, as the Red Raiders dominated 61-27.
"I'm just dazed," Greenwood boys basketball coach Kelcey Stevens said. "This one you just have to go back and watch the film, and maybe even burn it. It was a bad product that we put on the floor tonight."
The Eagles were held to their lowest point total of the season after scoring more than 40 points in their last two games. The downward scoring trend is a sign of "inconsistency," according to Stevens.
After breaking its nine-game losing streak on Jan. 25 against Greer, Greenwood dropped three of its next four contests, averaging less than 37 points a game.
"It's a major issue," Stevens said. "Some of those are point blank shots and you have to get them to go. It's nothing that I have the answers for. Guys that you depend on have to be productive and unfortunately, we haven't been productive consistently."
The Greenwood starters combined for just 12 points in the loss, as junior Khylek Williams led the team in scoring with seven points off the bench.
As for Greenville, a 34-point second half allowed the Red Raiders to remain undefeated in region play. Prometheus Franklin finished with a game-high 17 points, while fellow guard Abijah Franklin scored 10.
"The things that we thought we can hang our hat on are some of the very things that exposed us," Stevens said. "We're supposedly a pretty decent defensive team man-to-man and we let guys go 94 feet for layups or we get beat off of the bounce. …It's disheartening a little bit, but we just (have) to build better habits."
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL
Greenville 59, Greenwood 38
The Greenwood girls basketball team dropped its final home game of the season against Greenville on Tuesday. The loss extends the Eagles' losing-streak to 11 games as they have gone winless in region play.
Senior Clair Lewis scored a game-high 18 points and dialed up three 3-pointers in the loss. Fellow guard, Erianna Wardlaw was held to just nine points against the Red Raiders.
Both teams will play their final game of the season on the road as the Eagles travel to Greenville on Feb. 14.
