SALUDA — A 3-pointer and a successful 3-point play, that was all Columbia could muster in the first half against Saluda.
The swarming Tigers defense forced a multitude of turnovers resulting in easy fast break points on offense. A mere 15-point run grew into a 28-point blow out, as Saluda defeated Columbia 47-19 on Tuesday.
When asked if he had ever held a team to just six points in a half, Saluda boys basketball coach Jimmy Kinard could only laugh and shake his head.
“I don’t think so,” Kinard said. “They just had a tough night shooting and scoring, but especially in that first half.”
Kinard said the objective on defense was to force the Capitals to make perimeter shoots on a consistent basis. The gamble to allow outside shots paid off as Columbia made one 3-pointer for the game.
“(Columbia is) fairly athletic, but I want to make them out to make some perimeter shots on a consistent basis,” Kinard said. “They didn’t demonstrate that they could do that early on and then we had some success with our three-quarter court press. We got some turnovers and some easy ones out of that, and kind of got us going early. So that kind of set the tone for the night.”
As the Tigers got out in transition, it allowed for their leading scorer Zion Wright to find a rhythm. Wright finished with a game-high 11 points, ending his night midway through the third quarter.
With the game already in hand, Saluda turned to its seniors on senior night to close out the win. Leading the way was Jabari Baker, who tallied eight points including two 3-pointers while his brother, Montrevious, dominated on the boards.
“I was really happy for those guys,” Kinard said. “... I started five seniors and the only one I didn’t start was my son. We also had some underclassmen that, that hadn’t had a lot of (playing time) this year. We wanted to try to get them some quality time in a game like tonight.”
The Tigers and Capitals will face off again Friday as Saluda travels to Columbia for another region game.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.