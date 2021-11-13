ABBEVILLE — On the third play of the third quarter, Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford juked a Saluda defender, made a break to the sideline and quickly sped down the sideline for a touchdown, putting the Panthers up 22.
His team had a big lead and was rolling, but Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles wasn’t just celebrating yet.
“That was Deja Vu. We did the same thing in 2019,” Nickles said. “We couldn’t get that stop on a couple of fourth down plays, but you give Saluda all the credit. They went down and scored, then we fumbled. You’re looking at Deja Vu but give out kids credit for just stepping up and fighting.”
Abbeville gave up a season-high 34 points, but its offense continued to roll, leading to a 49-34 second-round victory.
Just as it did in 2019, Saluda fought back, steadily closing the 22-point deficit in the third quarter. The Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns and forced a fumble to stop the Panthers’ offense. On the first touchdown drive, the Tigers converted two fourth-down plays, while they converted two long third down plays on the other drive.
Heading to the fourth quarter, Saluda had all the momentum. It was inside its own 20-yard line defensively, but Abbeville was faced with a fourth-and-two. Nickles fourth-quarter message to the team was simple: just keep playing.
“We finally just started scoring touchdowns instead of field goals,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said.
On the first play of the fourth, Abbeville changed its snap count, drawing Saluda offsides. It scored on the next play.
“I think we should charge double when Abbeville and Saluda play because everyone gets their money’s worth. Hats off to Saluda,” Nickles said. “They’re a very well-coached football team, and they fought to the bitter end.”
After missing a long field attempt in its opening drive of the game, Abbeville couldn’t be stopped on offense. The Panthers continued to attack the left side of the Saluda defense, continuously finding running room.
The Panthers rattled off 28 points on their next four possessions of the first half. On the other hand, Saluda struggled to finish off drives, kicking two field goals in the second quarter instead of finishing with touchdowns.
“Defensively, we didn’t play very good at all. They did some stuff that just got us,” Young said. “We had a fourth-down, down eight and we jumped off sides. They scored on the next play and I think that kind of defeated us at that point.
“We battled. I’m proud of our team. We battled our tails off. We could have easily folded at 35-13 and got run out of the building. We made it a four-quarter game, but that’s not what you wanted. I’m just proud of our team, proud of our seniors. .. I wish this game could have been played in the third or fourth round instead of the second.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 7 6 14 7 — 34
Abbeville 14 14 7 14 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
A — Jamal Marshal 9 run (Addison Nickles kick)
S — Montrevious Baker 9 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
A — Antonio Harrison 4 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Espinoza 22 kick
A — Zay Rayford 1 run (Nickles kick)
A — Rayford 18 run (Nickles kick)
S — Espinoza 39 kick
THIRD QUARTER
A — Rayford 39 run (Nickles kick)
S — Jonah McCary 4 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Tyleke Mathis 5 pass from McCary (Espinoza kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Marshal 14 run (Nickles kick)
S — Mathis 5 run (Espinoza kick)
A — Jamal Marshal 8 run (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 16-65, Tyleke Mathis 2-16, Darius Cleveland 1-8, Kenmane Brunson 1-2, Jonah McCary 10-(-1). A: Zay Rayford 16-174, Antonio Harrison 15-121, Jamal Marshall 12-94, J’Marion Burton 3-23, Javario Tinch 1-(-3)
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 25-46-1-322, Montrevious Baker. A: Zay Rayford 1-2-21
Receiving — S: Zion Wright 5-104, Tyleke Mathis 4-81, Jabari Baker 8-79, Javarious Stevens 6-66, Jamarcus Mobley 1-12, Montrevious Baker 2(-2). A: Antonio Harrison 1-21.
Records: Abbeville 12-0, Saluda (7-3).
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abbeville will play Gray Collegiate at Fairfield Central in the third round of Class 2A state playoffs.