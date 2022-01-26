MCCORMICK — It’s not often a team scores fewer than 40 points and still walks away victorious.
For the second time this season, McCormick proved that defense and rebounding can be the difference-maker in a game as for the second time this season, it defeated Calhoun Falls, 37-25.
After not playing in more than a month, Chiefs’ boys basketball coach Rico Salliewhite said he knew the offense would be tough to come by, but committing to defense and winning the battle of the boards gave his team a chance.
“With not playing for a month, I figured we were going to hit a roadblock,” Salliewhite said. “I’m just extremely proud of them and they played tough when it mattered. As a coach they played tough in that fourth quarter and that’s the most important thing.”
The Chiefs limited the high-flying Calhoun Falls offense to just seven baskets in the second half, limiting DaQuean Lewis to just 15 points and holding Ty Turman off the scoresheet.
“We want to stretch the shooters and not let them get going,” Salliewhite said. “That’s the biggest thing. If they make one, they make two or three in a row. I mean, it’s like a machine. We didn’t want to let them get in rhythm, and I thought we did a good job of not letting them get in rhythm tonight.”
In order to get that extra boost he needed on defense, Salliewhite turned to his son, Jalen, who was tasked with pestering Turman in the second half.
Along with getting the Blue Flashes’ sharpshooter to miss shots, Jalen Salliewhite helped get the offense into rhythm, finding A’Chean Durant and Javion Riley for easy baskets. Durant and Riley were the only two players to finish in double-digits tallying 11 and 13 points, respectively.
“We knew our legs were going to be a little flat just because we hadn’t played and basically we wanted to get the ball inside and get it to the right people which we did,” Salliewhite said. “We missed a lot around the basket, but they kept a lot of balls alive and they just played extremely hard.”
