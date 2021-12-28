A six-point swing in less than 45 seconds gave Saluda the cushion it needed to defeat Clinton 54-50 on Monday.
All six points came from the Tigers’ top two scorers in Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis, as they cruised to their first victory of the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament.
“It was a little sloppy, but that’s holiday basketball,” Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. “You don’t have as much practice time with them, but I was very pleased with the way that we persevered and got the stops and the rebounds that we had to have.”
Despite committing 10 fouls in the second half, Saluda relied heavily on Mathis and Wright as the they finished the game with 17 points and 13 points, respectively. The duo combined for 20 of the team’s 31 second half points in the win.
“(Wright) does a lot for us,” Kinard said. “Sometimes, to his credit, he’s trying to do too much. Sometimes we need some other guy to step up and help carry the load a little bit. He’s not selfish. He’s just trying to make plays. (He) was big for us tonight.”
Along with the scoring boost, Saluda outrebounded Clinton by double digits, something that Kinard said was a key to the game for his team.
“I knew Clinton goes to the boards really hard, so I knew that was gonna be a point of emphasis that we were gonna have to beat them on the glass, and if we didn’t, we were gonna have our hands full,” Kinard said. “I give a lot of credit to Clinton. We got up double digits late in the game and they could have given up and we just cruise to a victory, but they came back and made it a game to the final horn.
(It wasn’t) a real pretty high school basketball, but it was competitive, and I’m just pleased to get a win.”
Saluda will face Laurens in its second game of the tournament,
