When Ninety Six needed an offensive spark, time and again, Payne Davis was there.
In Ninety Six’s final game of the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament, Davis was on fire, drilling open and contested 3s. Though Davis was making shots, the Wildcats fell short of a victory, losing to Clinton 59-49.
“As long as my guys are playing hard, I can live with the results. We played really hard in the first half, but the ball wasn’t necessarily falling our way,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. “They continued to fight in the second half and they played until the buzzer. It wasn’t the result we wanted but I still am proud of the way they played.”
Coming out after halftime, the Wildcats trailed by 9. Davis had eight points and was one of only two Wildcats to make multiple shots. He turned it loose in the third quarter, firing from any spot behind the arc, whether he had a Clinton defender in his face or not.
“A lot of those shots would probably be considered bad shots, but he makes a lot of them. Not only does the coaching staff believe in him, his teammates believe in him,” Davatchi said. “We’re going to let him keep taking those shots as long as he keeps hitting them.”
Davis finished with 26 points, 18 of which came from the 3.
Outside of Davis, the Wildcats struggled to find any offensive consistency. Evan Adams, who scored all five of Ninety Six’s first-quarter points, was in foul trouble for most of the first three quarters.
Davis had 19 of Ninety Six’s 31 points as the team entered the fourth quarter. Adams got into a rhythm in the fourth, scoring eight of the 15 fourth quarter points, but the team’s offensive struggle for the first half built too large of a deficit for the Wildcats to overcome.
“It’s really good to be able to play in this tournament and play some teams that have these bigger guys, probably a lot bigger than what we’re going to see in the region,” Davatchi said. “It just prepares us mentally and physically to play in our region and hopefully fight for a playoff spot.”