ABBEVILLE — Abbeville still runs the football as its primary offensive option.
This season, though, Panthers quarterback Zay Rayford is finding a lot of success with zone reads, as Abbeville’s opponents have to focus on the many jet sweeps by the wingbacks out of the A-Bone offense.
That was the case Friday night, as Rayford rushed for three touchdowns and 174 yards in his team’s 49-34 victory against Saluda in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
“We work hard every day in practice,” Rayford said. “They (the coaches) push us. It’s the vision. I see a man out of the corner of my eye and I cut it up (the field). Cut, cut and gone.”
It was the first time the teams played since Saluda stunned Abbeville at Hite Stadium in the 2019 Upper State championship game. The Tigers went on to win their first state title in 50 years that season.
“It felt good,” Rayford said of the win. “I wouldn’t call it revenge. It’s just another game. We didn’t give up when they kept scoring. The defense helped us a lot, and our O-line played a heckuva game.”
Friday’s matchup looked like it might be another thriller, but every time Saluda scored, Abbeville came right back and regained the momentum.
“We knew he (Rayford) was going to be good,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “They did some things with their runs that they haven’t been doing to really utilize his strengths. We just couldn’t get a stop. All we needed was one or two and we’d had a chance to win the doggone thing.”
It wasn’t only Abbeville’s offense that was a problem. Panthers Linebacker Ty Cade, who was held out of last week’s game as a precaution because he was involved in a car wreck, was a general nuisance to the Tigers all night.
His fumble recovery run to the Saluda 4-yard line early in the first quarter set up the Panthers’ first touchdown, giving them the early momentum.
“It was a big play by him (Shunkevis Brown) to get it loose,” Cade said. “I just picked it up. I thought I was going to the house. It was very big to get our team rolling, then we’ll see how things turn out.”
Cade didn’t stop there. He had a sack, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.
The senior linebacker flexed his arms after each big play.
“There’s been a lot of talking going on,” Cade said about the matchup with Saluda. “You know how that is. It’s a rivalry. You know how it went down in 2019.”
He reflected on the 2019 loss.
“We were locked in during the first half,” Cade said. “But, then, in the second half, we got satisfied and thought we’d won the game.”
Instead, in 2019, Saluda marched down the field late in the fourth quarter and beat the Panthers in the waning seconds.
“Now, we just stay locked in throughout the whole game,” Cade said. “It stayed in our minds.”
Cade said he thinks his efforts are a big contribution to the team.
“We just have to come together as a team and see what happens,” he said.
Abbeville will head to Fairfield Central next Friday to face Gray Collegiate.