GREENVILLE — After missing 12 free throws, Abbeville finally got the one it needed.
After drawing a late foul with no time left on the clock, junior Patrick Singletary knocked down one of his two foul shots to seal a 63-62 victory over No. 5 Christ Church on Monday.
“He kept his composure to knock it down and give us the win,” Abbeville boys basketball coach Doug Belcher said. “He’s a great shooter, we just have to keep him focused.”
Singletary came into the game late in the fourth quarter and was a mainstay in the overtime period. With less than a minute remaining in overtime, the guard found himself open in the left corner and knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game. Seconds later, he was at the free-throw line to clinch the team’s third-straight win.
The win also marked Abbeville’s first come-from-behind victory, using a 45-point second half to remain undefeated in region play.
“Our guys kept fighting and never gave up,” Belcher said. “We made a run and then they made a run, we end up in overtime and we just kept pushing.”
The Panthers trailed by five points at the half, as they struggled to get shots to fall against 6-foot-10 center, Jordan Butler.
The Cavaliers’ junior finished with seven blocks in the loss as the Christ Church defense kept Abbeville to a season-low 18 points in the first half. In a moment where a team can rearrange its entire game plan, Belcher told his team to continue to “keep playing” and to shore up on the turnovers. The only adjustment that was made was to double-team Butler the moment he touched the ball in the post.
Abbeville’s Javario Tinch drew the assignment of guarding Butler, who is the No. 2 player in the state, according to 247 Sports, for most of the game. Butler finished with 19 points and added five rebounds in the loss. As a result of trying to contain the center, Tinch scored just 13 points in the win, a worthy trade-off according to Belcher.
“He stepped up because, he had to play some long minutes tonight, but he was able to persevere” Belcher said. “He’s never really played (against) a big man like that and he did well tonight. He played great on defense although it took away some from his offense, but that’s the way the ball rolls sometimes.”
With Tinch not scoring at his usual rate, the Panthers got a boost from Jeremiah Lomax and Rhasheed Davis, who finished with 14 and 17 points, respectfully. Davis also led the team in steals with four, including one in overtime that would later place Singletary at the line.
“I just told them to continue to play hard,” Belcher said. “I told them to continue to play hard until it was all over with, and they did that. I’m just so proud of them.”