Early in the first quarter, the Cambridge Academy boys basketball team was in trouble.
The Cougars were struggling to deal with the length and speed of Richard Winn, causing unforced passing errors. Then, trailing by nine, freshman guard Maddox Lee, who is averaging a team-high 13 points a game, exited the game with a leg injury.
With Lee on the bench and the press continuing to hurt the Cougars, Cambridge trailed by 15, which led to a 78-42 loss.
“Maddox getting hurt, hurt us, but we were playing to their speed,” Cambridge Academy coach Edwin Mattocks said. “They were pressing us and we got out of control. We can’t play like that. In the second quarter and the beginning of the third, we started to play our speed. Richard Winn did a really good job of making us speed up and get out of control.”
Cambridge scored just eight points in the first quarter but started cutting into the deficit in the second quarter as freshman Panos Migdalas drilled a pair of 3s, which were set up by the Cougars slowing the game down.
“I basically just told them that we play basketball a certain way,” Mattocks said. “Last week, we beat Wardlaw by 40, and the way to do that is by playing our brand of basketball. In this game, we’re down 15 points right now, but if we play our game, we just have to trust in our ability to do what we do. Richard Winn was just too much in the second half.”
Soon after Migdalas 3s hit the bottom of the net, Richard Winn sped the game back up, forcing several turnovers that led to a 15-point swing in roughly three minutes.
Lee, who reentered the game by the second quarter, led the Cougars in scoring 14 points. Charles Price was the only other Cougar in double figures, scoring 13 points.
Four Cougars reach double figures in girls win
Despite trailing by three at halftime, the Cambridge girls rallied to down Richard Winn 49-37.
The rally was led by tough defense. The Cougars, which had allowed 16 points in the second quarter, allowed Richard Winn to score just two points in the third quarter. In response, the Cougars scored 15 points in the quarter, which carried them to the 12-point win.
Jillian Mapes finished with a game-high 14 points, while Indya Southerland added 13. Faith Harvley and Alex Cockrell each finished with 10 points.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.