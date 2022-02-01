Cambridge Academy boys basketball coach Eddie Mattocks admitted it wasn’t the prettiest game his team has played this season.
Despite a bevy of turnovers leading to fastbreak opportunities for Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood, the Cougars were able to stave off the Lions in the fourth quarter Monday, winning 70-63.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Mattocks said. “We lost to them in the beginning of the year. I didn’t know the team and they didn’t know me and we got beat pretty bad. I knew they wanted this one and I’m just really proud of their effort.”
The win not only ties the season series with its crosstown rival, it also snapped Cambridge’s five-game losing streak. During that span the Cougars were kept to fewer than 60 points a game after they tallied a season-high 72 points in a dominant win against Wardlaw Academy on Jan. 6.
Rather than rely on Maddox Lee, who averages a team-high 14 points per game, Cambridge found production from Spence Haygood. Lee finished the game with 14 points, while Haygood tallied a game-high 20 points in the win.
The junior found a rhythm from the floor against the Lions, going 8-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-5 from behind the arc.
“He’s always been electric from 3, but tonight he was really aggressive,” Mattocks said. “He made a couple of shots that opened up the pump fake and drive which is really what we need him to do from now on because, he really is special.”
Haygood’s proficiency from behind the arc forced Palmetto Christian to amend its full-court press. Rather than having three to four players guarding the half-court line, the Lions shadowed Haygood, opening up space for the Cougar guards.
“There were some unlikely heroes tonight,” Mattocks said. “Usually we’re Lee or bust, so tonight to see (Haygood) really take over and Matthew (Strutko) be aggressive on the boards and stuff like that, it was it was nice to see.”
