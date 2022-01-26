MCCORMICK — A 22-point third quarter gave Calhoun Falls the boost it needed to down McCormick, 45-25 on Tuesday.
After the two teams scored a combined 28 points in the first half, the Blue Flashes caught fire to end the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run in the last four minutes.
“I liked our second half, we really turned on the press,” Calhoun Falls girls coach Joseph Cade said. “In the first half, we tried to do the press but we didn’t get back enough and we were too focused on the ball.”
After making some adjustments to the press, Calhoun Falls began forcing multiple turnovers in the second half, resulting in points for Autumn Thomas and Anastasia Gillam.
The guard duo, who combined for 51 points Monday against No. 7 Southside Christian, led the offensive charge once again. Thomas led all scorers with 19 points, while Gilliam chipped in 11.
“Even though our shots weren’t falling, I told them to keep on shooting,” Cade said. “The main thing I told the team is that we had to get the rebounds because our shots weren’t falling. We had to crash the boards a little bit harder. In the first half, it wasn’t happening too much, but we did a much better job in the second half.”
Despite playing on back-to-back nights, Cade said he liked his team’s effort especially on the defensive end.
“I told them that we have to overcome adversity and in times like these with COVID-19, we have to play these games,” Cade said. “You just have to give 100%. ... They did that tonight.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.