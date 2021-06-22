After coaching at the college level the past four seasons, Juwan Owens is headed back to the Lakelands.
Calhoun Falls has named Owens, a Greenwood native, its new football coach. Owens most recently served as a defensive backs coach at Gardner-Webb and also made a stop at Dakota College at Bottineau.
Owens said he’s looking forward to returning to the high school level and an area he knows well.
“I was looking for an opportunity to come back home,” Owens said. “I wanted to be able to serve kids while also doing something I love. I’m just glad to be able to come into Calhoun Falls and try and change the program. I want to keep the kids on track and focused and help them evolve on and off the field, and that starts this season.”
Owens, an Emerald High graduate, got his coaching start in 2015 as a running backs coach at Gaffney. He also served as a defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at Scott’s Branch before heading to the college level.
Owens said he’s hopeful his experience as a player at Emerald and his time as a college coach will give him an advantage in building rapport with Calhoun Falls’ players.
“With me being from this area, I can relate to the kids and I can give those same kids knowledge I have from coaching at the Division I level,” Owens said. “I want these kids to know they can achieve their goals and succeed coming from the Lakelands area.”
The hiring makes Owens Calhoun Falls’ fourth coach in the past six seasons.
The Flashes, who have won just one game in the past four seasons, have struggled with stability and low roster numbers in recent years. Owens said his goal will be to provide continuity for the program.
“Building that continuity will be key, and any kid that wants to come out and learn and get better each day will have an opportunity,” Owens said. “I have that experience being on the Class 1A level when I was at Scott’s Branch.
“Being able to motivate kids to come out and play football can be challenging for a 1A school, but being in the building every day and building relationships with kids goes a long way in the long term. Having the numbers is a vital piece to building a championship atmosphere, and that’s what we want to do here.”