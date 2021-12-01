After a couple of empty possessions to start the game, the Calhoun Falls boys basketball team struck first on Tuesday, scoring a layup in transition. For the remainder of the first quarter, the Flashes lived up to their nickname, forcing turnovers and scoring quickly in transition.
A 20-point first quarter lead grew to as much as 52 before the end of its 89-46 win at Cambridge Academy.
“We rebounded well. We played together well,” Calhoun Falls head coach Shawn Turnman said. “The things that we went over in the summer — having unity and working hard — they showed that in the first half. In the second half, the second unit, we kind of let them back in the game. As the season goes on, we have to let those younger guys get experience, and it showed.”
Tuesday was the Flashes’ season opener.
For most of the first quarter, Calhoun Falls played its man-to-man defense. This allowed the bigger Flashes to tip passes and poke the ball free from Cambridge ball handlers. When it recovered the ball, Calhoun Falls was on the break.
“Man is one of our strong points. We really go after it,” Turnman said. “This is our first game, and they were really hungry coming out of the gate.”
Calhoun Falls finished the first quarter up 25-5 and led 50-7 at halftime.
Daquan Lewis led all scorers with 30 points, finishing with three 3-point shots and a pair of dunks. Ty Moon added 12 points, while Fred Tatum finished with nine points.
“Daquan Lewis is one of our catalysts, and he played really well tonight,” Turnman said. “His stroke was going. Ty Turnman, he commanded the offense. Ty Moon and Fred Tatum, they were role players, so they did what we needed them to do.”
Cambridge scored 39 of its points in the second half, sparked by the 3-point shot.
Maddox Lee led Cambridge in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Twelve of his 15 points came from deep 3-point range.