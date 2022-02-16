CALHOUN FALLS — It was an unusual game for the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team.
The high-flying offense that defeated McCormick by 20 points or more in their prior two meetings, clung to a four-point lead with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
Regardless of being held to just eight points in the final frame, clutch baskets by Anastasia Gillam and Shamya Hudson sealed a first-round victory for the Blue Flashes, downing the Chiefs 46-41 on Wednesday.
"We had a tight game today," Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. "We were missing our starting center, she got hurt in the Southside Christian game. We had to have people play different positions tonight. I'm just glad the girls stepped up and play ball today."
With Cournazhia Sanders out, McCormick took advantage of the mismatch down low by finding center Asya Milton. The junior tallied a team-high 18 points in the loss.
Milton's presence around the rim made Calhoun Falls adjust their defensive scheme. Cade said the onus defensively, especially in the second half, was to prevent her from catching the ball in the post.
The strategy paid off as Milton tallied just three points in the fourth quarter.
"We knew there was a size mismatch so we told them to front, especially against their bigs," Cade said. " … They did beat us down the court a few times, but we kept on pressing and forced turnovers."
The extra possessions allowed the Blue Flashes to score easy buckets in transition. As a result of the multiple turnovers, Calhoun Falls continued to find Gilliam, who finished with a team-high 18 points.
"I'm glad to see a seventh-grader be able to (step up)," Cade said. "She's just an all-around ballplayer and we appreciated her for that."
Calhoun Falls will go on the road in the second round, as the Blue Flashes face McBee on Friday.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.