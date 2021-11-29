After a disappointing 4-10 season in 2020, the Greenwood girls basketball team is looking to make some strides with a younger roster.
According to coach LaShonda Chiles, the Eagles have four upperclassmen on the team while the rest of the roster is filled with underclassmen.
"This season is a building year for us," Chiles said. "We are pretty young. Of our (two) seniors, only one started last season, so we aren't bringing back veteran players. But, we do have some younger players that have experience. We're just trying to see what we can do."
What may seem as a daunting task to compete with such a young roster, Chiles sees it as an opportunity to put her imprint on this year's squad.
"I love the opportunity to get to set the tone and create the culture that you want and make it your own," Chiles said. "When you are able to develop freshman and then see them through until their senior year, it gives you an opportunity to see young players flourish and see them be successful."
One of those players who Chiles has seen growth in and she says is set for an "All-Conference season" is Erianna Wardlaw.
Wardlaw was a second-team All-Lakelands selection last season, averaging 12.2 points per game, two rebounds per game, two assists per game and 1.3 steals per game. Wardlaw and former Eagles Hailey Chiles were the only two Greenwood players to make the All-Lakelands team last season.
In the preseason, Wardlaw picked off right where she left off finishing averaging 18.5 points per game through two scrimmages.
"She's a phenomenal guard," Chiles said. "I see her being really successful and we are just pushing her to be the best that she can be. We want her to be aggressive offensively and defensively. I feel like this can be a breakout season for her.
The Eagles open the season on the road at Lincoln County tonight. The Red Devils went 11-11 last season and will look to improve on this season under first-year coach Christian Jackson.
"I feel like they're going to be well prepared to play us and we've had a couple of great practices," Chiles said. "We're looking to this kind of build on that momentum and to hopefully come out with that (win) in this first matchup."