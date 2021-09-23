After struggling to hold onto the ball and slow down opponents passing attacks in its three-game losing streak, Emerald knew it had to get back on track.
Last Friday, the Vikings did just that, winning their first region game of the season and, most importantly, held onto the football, failing to turn the ball over for the first time this season.
While Broome’s passing attack nearly ended the Vikings’ quest to get back in the win column, as Broome quarterback Dylan Ramirez threw for 500 yards in the loss, Emerald intercepted three passes and claimed the win.
“I think our kids understand now that we have to worry about Emerald and let’s control what we can control,” coach Tad Dubose said. “Let’s try to eliminate our mistakes and get better at what we do. What we are trying to do is hold the ball on offense and limit big plays on defense.
“(Broome) had a lot of yards, but they had two what I would call explosive plays — plays that go for 25 (yards) plus. We were able to pretty much negate that and try to get the field shrunk. That’s got to be the recipe for us to be successful. We’re just trying to clean up what we have to do.”
Offensively, Emerald cleaned up a lot of its problems that plagued it during its losing streak, mainly fumbles and costly penalties. Emerald’s offense fumbled the ball twice, but recovered the ball in time to save the possession and had just three penalties for 22 yards.
Defensively, Emerald is still struggling to make solo tackles and tackles in space.
“I have not been pleased with our tackling effort,” Dubose said. “We’re working to get better and trying to get better. Our kids are responding. The one thing I can say about the kids here is they’re not going to back down from it, they’ll work. We just have to keep pushing them and guiding them.”
In an effort to correct the missed tackles, the Vikings have been running through tackling drills the past two weeks, spending roughly 20 minutes of practice on Wednesday going through a tackling circuit. In that circuit, the coaching staff is focused on making sure the Vikings’ technique is correct and players are wrapping up correctly.
“We’re getting better but it’s a process,” Dubose said.
Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Vikings now turn their attention to Daniel, which is the No. 1 team in 3A. The Lions are undefeated this season and are averaging just under 50 points a game this season.
“We’ve been on the filed with a lot of good teams this year. Every week is a measuring stick for us. Daniel, being the 3A champion, they’re on top of the mountain right now,” Dubose said. “You always want to go out and compete and show people that we belong somewhere.
“Where our program is, that’s where we’re looking towards. We’re looking to have a program year in and year out that is like Daniel. Using (Friday’s game) as a measuring stick, we’re going to do that.”
For the most part, the Lions offensive success comes from their quarterback Trent Pearman, who has thrown for 1,067 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He has been intercepted only twice.
“They’re as good as advertised. They’re very well coached and are fundamentally sound.” Dubose said. “They play fast, hard and physical. Their quarterback is a dynamic athlete. Their offensive line is as solid as we’ve faced all year long.”
For Emerald to take down the No. 1 team in 3A, its offense is going to have to hold onto the ball for the second straight week, by, as Dubose puts it, “running for three yards in a cloud of dust” and limiting the turnovers.
When they control the ball, the Vikings are able to add in some wrinkles that can prove to be explosive plays when executed correctly, like they were against Broome.
“There are so many schemes that are designed to stop the spread. I feel like we’re kind of old in what we do offensively, so people aren’t prepared for that, and they have to tweak what they do,” Dubose said. “When teams have to do that and they’re not quite used to doing that, they have to make adjustments.
“Our coaching staff made some great adjustments last week. Early in the game, we were gashing them inside, so (Broome) made an adjustment. That’s when you saw Ean (Ryans) and Jaylen (Foster) get loose. ... Our coaching staff did a great job of adjusting what (Broome) was trying to take away from us.”