Branchville shut out Calhoun Falls 35-0 on Friday night.
The Blue Flashes, who have 16 players at full strength, have been shorthanded for the past two games because of injuries. Calhoun Falls head coach Juwan Owens said injuries were a major factor in the loss.
“All of the injuries are short-term injuries,” Owens said. “But I have to look out for the overall health of my kids and I didn’t want to put them in a situation where it affects our season long term.”
With the lack of starters, Owens had to rely on younger players to step into bigger roles, such as Cylin Turman, a basketball player who has recently turned football player.
“I had to get him acclimated in pads and then some conditioning, but he has come in and played a big role,” Owens said.
Calhoun Falls, which is 0-2, hosts Camden Academy on Friday as the Blue Flashes try for their first win of the season.